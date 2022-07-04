Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by Investment Partners LTD.

Investment Partners LTD. cut its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,604,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,185,000 after buying an additional 4,089,151 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 435.4% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 879,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,018,000 after buying an additional 715,382 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $47,625,000. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,256,000. Finally, Berkshire Money Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 327.4% during the first quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 450,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,229,000 after buying an additional 345,154 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $62.98 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $58.16 and a one year high of $69.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.04.

