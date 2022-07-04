Investment Partners LTD. Buys 107 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Investment Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,475 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequent Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,878 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Innovative Portfolios boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Innovative Portfolios now owns 2,608 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 2,417 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 20,487 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. 73.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $154.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $151.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.64.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total value of $5,661,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,973,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,539,670. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,407,502. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

ABT stock opened at $110.22 on Monday. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $101.24 and a 52 week high of $142.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.75.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.26. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 28.72%. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

