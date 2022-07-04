Investment Partners LTD. Buys 189 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Investment Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,596 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at $666,000. American Research & Management Co. raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 100.0% in the first quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $545,525.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,182.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 759 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total transaction of $76,013.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,885.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,296 shares of company stock valued at $2,140,463. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

AEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $113.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.98.

AEP opened at $97.95 on Monday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.22 and a 12-month high of $104.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.80.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. American Electric Power had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.66%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

