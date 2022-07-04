Investment Partners LTD. Buys New Stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Investment Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AOR. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4,119.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 218,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,452,000 after acquiring an additional 212,983 shares in the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 178.5% during the fourth quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 324,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,549,000 after acquiring an additional 208,267 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 361.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,582,000 after acquiring an additional 145,178 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $7,988,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $6,568,000.

AOR opened at $48.23 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.48 and a 200 day moving average of $52.71. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.87 and a fifty-two week high of $57.82.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

