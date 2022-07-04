Investment Partners LTD. Has $7.23 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Investment Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 3.1% of Investment Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 583.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after buying an additional 34,978 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Tri Star Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. Family Capital Trust Co increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 125,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MTC Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. MTC Wealth Management LLC now owns 308,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,049,000 after purchasing an additional 12,140 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

BATS:IEFA opened at $58.93 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.92. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.