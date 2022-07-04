Investment Partners LTD. Has $898,000 Stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Investment Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 340.2% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 327.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $120.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.68. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $108.88 and a one year high of $143.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.01.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 23.82%. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue was down 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.92%.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $120.67 per share, for a total transaction of $49,474.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,249,989.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

