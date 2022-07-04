Investment Partners LTD. Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Investment Partners LTD. trimmed its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 1.0% of Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. CNB Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,000.

VNQ opened at $92.75 on Monday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $86.63 and a 12 month high of $116.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.51.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

