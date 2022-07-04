Investment Partners LTD. Makes New $235,000 Investment in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Investment Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Schubert & Co bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. First Community Trust NA raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 64.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on PSX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.75.

In other news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total transaction of $4,853,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,591,378.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $16,092,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,024,961.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 297,700 shares of company stock valued at $32,327,782. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE PSX opened at $84.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.02. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $63.19 and a 1 year high of $111.28.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $36.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.86 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.16) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a $0.97 dividend. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.60%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

