Investment Partners LTD. Purchases 1,630 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Investment Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up about 1.6% of Investment Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 7,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 27,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $103.03 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $98.36 and a 1 year high of $124.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.13.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

