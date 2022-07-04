Investment Partners LTD. Purchases 7,210 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Investment Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,210 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Investment Partners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JT Stratford LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 6,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 5,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 4,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $41.40 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.34 and a 200-day moving average of $45.89. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $40.02 and a 52-week high of $53.96.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

