Investment Partners LTD. Sells 1,239 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Investment Partners LTD. lowered its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,239 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Investment Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 487.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 7,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 6,058 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VB opened at $178.60 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.39. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $169.62 and a 12-month high of $241.06.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.