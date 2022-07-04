Investment Partners LTD. Sells 200 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Investment Partners LTD. decreased its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,050 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in PayPal by 203.6% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $71.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $82.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.30 and its 200-day moving average is $115.84. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PYPL. Barclays lowered their target price on PayPal from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on PayPal from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on PayPal from $166.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on PayPal from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.59.

In related news, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

