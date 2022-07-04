Investment Partners LTD. Trims Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Investment Partners LTD. lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 788 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 5.5% of Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $12,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWF. Grassi Investment Management bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,842,000 after acquiring an additional 10,776 shares during the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 171,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,273,000 after buying an additional 5,674 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 17 Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWF opened at $221.02 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $207.97 and a twelve month high of $311.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $230.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $259.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

