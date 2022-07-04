Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Invitation Homes in a report released on Thursday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now forecasts that the company will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.41. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Invitation Homes’ current full-year earnings is $1.64 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Invitation Homes’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price (down from $48.00) on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Invitation Homes from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Invitation Homes from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Invitation Homes from $44.50 to $42.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.10.

Shares of INVH stock opened at $35.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.48, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.88. Invitation Homes has a 1-year low of $33.15 and a 1-year high of $45.80.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $532.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.97 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 14.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 526.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the 1st quarter worth $42,000.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 176.00%.

About Invitation Homes (Get Rating)

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.