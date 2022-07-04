Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Price Target Cut to $18.00

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $64.00 to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IOVA. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $44.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $26.10.

NASDAQ IOVA opened at $11.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.64. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.18 and a 52 week high of $27.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 0.46.

Iovance Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:IOVA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.00 million for the quarter. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak acquired 10,000 shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.84 per share, with a total value of $68,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,826. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IOVA. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 38.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 85.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 99.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

