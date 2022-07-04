iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Stake Raised by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 59.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 952 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STIP. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,879,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,007,000 after acquiring an additional 399,021 shares in the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 186.9% during the 1st quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 577,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,641,000 after buying an additional 376,437 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,281,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 670,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,454,000 after purchasing an additional 298,417 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 614.4% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 288,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,480,000 after purchasing an additional 248,418 shares during the period.

Shares of STIP opened at $101.80 on Monday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.09 and a fifty-two week high of $107.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.96 and its 200-day moving average is $104.35.

