iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Shares Bought by Cypress Wealth Services LLC

Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 375.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,588 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,573 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TLH. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $120.95 on Monday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $114.39 and a 1 year high of $153.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.67.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.