iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Acquired by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 94.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,679 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEF. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $449,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $4,711,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $52,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 79,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,136,000 after acquiring an additional 10,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTS Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $521,000.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

IEF opened at $103.24 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.44. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $97.99 and a 12-month high of $118.63.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (Get Rating)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.