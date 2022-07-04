iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Short Interest Up 38.5% in June

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 545,700 shares, a growth of 38.5% from the May 31st total of 394,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,595,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $51.35 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.82. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.85 and a 52 week high of $61.51.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.129 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 263.4% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3,750.0% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 291.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000.

