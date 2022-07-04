iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Short Interest Up 38.5% in June

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 545,700 shares, a growth of 38.5% from the May 31st total of 394,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,595,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $51.35 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.82. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.85 and a 52 week high of $61.51.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.129 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st.
