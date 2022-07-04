iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Bought by Cypress Wealth Services LLC

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 61.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 195,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,635 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Cypress Wealth Services LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $9,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IUSB. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 260.1% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter.

IUSB opened at $47.12 on Monday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $45.68 and a 52-week high of $54.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.086 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%.

