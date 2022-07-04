iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK) Shares Sold by Purus Wealth Management LLC

Purus Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,570 shares during the period. Purus Wealth Management LLC owned 0.12% of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $4,910,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,979,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 253.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $512,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IHAK opened at $35.66 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.71. iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $33.22 and a twelve month high of $49.09.

