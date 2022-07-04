iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) is Ade LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Ade LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,376 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,587 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up 6.2% of Ade LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Ade LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $6,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 115.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000.

BATS USMV opened at $71.06 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.62 and its 200-day moving average is $74.85.

