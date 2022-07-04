iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Bought by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 1,957.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,078 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 22,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 526,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,696,000 after buying an additional 9,464 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 51.2% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 32,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS QUAL opened at $112.32 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.56. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

