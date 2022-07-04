iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM) Stake Raised by Cypress Wealth Services LLC

Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM – Get Rating) by 84.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,772 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC owned about 0.63% of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LDEM. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 21,988 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 109.4% during the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF alerts:

LDEM opened at $47.18 on Monday. iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.13 and a fifty-two week high of $65.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.51 and a 200-day moving average of $53.14.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.408 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.