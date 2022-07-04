iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 641,000 shares, an increase of 55.4% from the May 31st total of 412,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 495,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

NASDAQ:IGF opened at $47.32 on Monday. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 52-week low of $44.45 and a 52-week high of $52.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.84 and a 200 day moving average of $48.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.705 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Global Infrastructure ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IGF. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 14,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 8,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 7,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter.

