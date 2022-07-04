iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 641,000 shares, an increase of 55.4% from the May 31st total of 412,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 495,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.
NASDAQ:IGF opened at $47.32 on Monday. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 52-week low of $44.45 and a 52-week high of $52.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.84 and a 200 day moving average of $48.52.
The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.705 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Global Infrastructure ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.
