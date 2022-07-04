iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Dfpg Investments LLC

Dfpg Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 617 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IAU. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 53.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAU stock opened at $34.30 on Monday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $32.70 and a 1-year high of $39.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.55.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

