iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Shares Purchased by Disciplined Investments LLC

Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $378,345,000. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 30,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami increased its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 54,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,618,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV increased its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 55,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,306,000 after buying an additional 14,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 109,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,469,000 after buying an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $111.12 on Monday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $107.10 and a 12-month high of $136.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.86.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

