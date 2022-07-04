iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by Cypress Wealth Services LLC

Cypress Wealth Services LLC cut its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,823 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MBB. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

MBB opened at $98.01 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.66 and its 200-day moving average is $101.68. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $94.32 and a 1-year high of $108.83.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.