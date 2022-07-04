iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) Position Reduced by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWC. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 71,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,359,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 19.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 1,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000.

Get iShares Micro-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWC opened at $105.40 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.06. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $102.20 and a 52-week high of $158.05.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.