iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Purchased by Cypress Wealth Services LLC

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up 1.0% of Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000.

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $106.59 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.29. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.21 and a 12-month high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

