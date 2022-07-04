iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Cypress Wealth Services LLC

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IWF. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,032,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,705,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,827 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,819,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,472,645,000 after buying an additional 246,018 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,273.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 237,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,884,000 after buying an additional 227,300 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,921,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,198,384,000 after purchasing an additional 190,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,493,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $456,266,000 after purchasing an additional 168,113 shares during the last quarter.

IWF stock opened at $221.02 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $259.95. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $207.97 and a fifty-two week high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

