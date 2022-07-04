iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stock Position Boosted by Fermata Advisors LLC

Fermata Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,909 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $6,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Grassi Investment Management purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,842,000 after buying an additional 10,776 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 171,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,273,000 after acquiring an additional 5,674 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 17 Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWF stock opened at $221.02 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $207.97 and a 1-year high of $311.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $230.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $259.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

