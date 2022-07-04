iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Fermata Advisors LLC

Fermata Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,891 shares during the quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 909.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $171.41 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.10. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.78 and a 12 month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

