iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Sold by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC decreased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,795 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 619.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 241.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 9,034 shares during the period. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 23,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,595,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 45,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,992,000 after purchasing an additional 6,928 shares during the period.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.02 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.25. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $109.95 and a 12 month high of $110.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.077 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

