iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Boosted by Cypress Wealth Services LLC

Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,213 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 8.6% of Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $31,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,277,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,521,726,000 after buying an additional 6,052,912 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,863,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,382,718,000 after buying an additional 2,410,956 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,129,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,555,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,418 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,712,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,109,956,000 after purchasing an additional 54,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,187,247,000.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $383.09 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $364.03 and a 1-year high of $482.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $399.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $432.27.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

