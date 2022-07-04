iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Stock Position Raised by Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 447.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 553 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IVE. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000.

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $139.22 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $132.18 and a 52 week high of $160.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $144.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.95.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

