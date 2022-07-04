ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.43.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ITVPY. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of ITV from GBX 0.95 ($0.01) to GBX 0.85 ($0.01) in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of ITV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of ITV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Get ITV alerts:

OTCMKTS ITVPY opened at $8.00 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.81. ITV has a 12-month low of $7.72 and a 12-month high of $18.38.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th were paid a dividend of $0.3843 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 18th.

ITV Company Profile (Get Rating)

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Media & Entertainment, and ITV Studios segments. The Media & Entertainment segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ITV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.