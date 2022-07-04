ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.43.
Several research firms recently issued reports on ITVPY. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of ITV from GBX 0.95 ($0.01) to GBX 0.85 ($0.01) in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of ITV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of ITV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.
OTCMKTS ITVPY opened at $8.00 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.81. ITV has a 12-month low of $7.72 and a 12-month high of $18.38.
ITV Company Profile (Get Rating)
ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Media & Entertainment, and ITV Studios segments. The Media & Entertainment segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ITV (ITVPY)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for ITV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.