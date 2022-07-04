Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) a GBX 420 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 420 ($5.15) price target on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BP.B has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 450 ($5.52) price objective on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 440 ($5.40) price target on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 510 ($6.26) price target on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Monday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 590 ($7.24) price target on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 450 ($5.52) price target on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

BP plc 9% Preferred Shares stock opened at GBX 172 ($2.11) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £34.41 billion and a PE ratio of -2.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 175.88 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 177.36. BP plc 9% Preferred Shares has a fifty-two week low of GBX 168 ($2.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 197 ($2.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.97, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

