Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Shell (LON:SHEL) a GBX 2,700 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,700 ($33.12) price objective on Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,850 ($34.97) price objective on Shell in a report on Monday, June 13th. Citigroup restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 2,045 ($25.09) price target on shares of Shell in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,551 ($31.30) price target on shares of Shell in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,000 ($36.81) price target on Shell in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,000 ($36.81) price target on Shell in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shell has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,725.64 ($33.44).

SHEL stock opened at GBX 2,187 ($26.83) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £162.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 963.44. Shell has a twelve month low of GBX 1,833.40 ($22.49) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,459.24 ($30.17). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,256.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.93, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Shell’s previous dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.55%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

