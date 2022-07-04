Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Public Storage in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $4.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.79. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $369.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Public Storage’s current full-year earnings is $15.52 per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Public Storage from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $385.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $375.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $410.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.82.

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $317.37 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $326.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $355.19. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $292.32 and a 12 month high of $421.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.31.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a return on equity of 38.01% and a net margin of 54.79%. The company had revenue of $749.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. Public Storage’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,359,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,945,819,000 after buying an additional 275,264 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,255,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,463,290,000 after buying an additional 456,793 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 10.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,667,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,553,576,000 after buying an additional 1,085,578 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,041,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,577,461,000 after purchasing an additional 74,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,183,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,189,857,000 after purchasing an additional 66,728 shares in the last quarter. 78.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.75%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

