Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY)

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for Telenor ASA in a report released on Thursday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst U. Rathe now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $0.89 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.96. The consensus estimate for Telenor ASA’s current full-year earnings is $1.04 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Telenor ASA’s FY2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Separately, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Telenor ASA from 120.00 to 125.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS TELNY opened at $13.50 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.67. Telenor ASA has a 1 year low of $12.55 and a 1 year high of $18.10. The company has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Telenor ASA had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 37.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.4647 per share. This represents a yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Telenor ASA’s payout ratio is 74.75%.

About Telenor ASA

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, Internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

