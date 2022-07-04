Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Anglo American plc’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:NGLOY)

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOYGet Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for Anglo American in a report released on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $3.31 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.48. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Anglo American’s current full-year earnings is $2.79 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Anglo American’s FY2024 earnings at $3.61 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Anglo American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Anglo American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,450 ($42.33) to GBX 3,350 ($41.10) in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Anglo American from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Anglo American from GBX 4,600 ($56.43) to GBX 4,200 ($51.53) in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anglo American has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,756.25.

Shares of NGLOY opened at $17.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.24. Anglo American has a 12-month low of $16.48 and a 12-month high of $27.80.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

