Jericho Energy Ventures Inc. (OTCMKTS:JROOF) Short Interest Down 20.0% in June

Jericho Energy Ventures Inc. (OTCMKTS:JROOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the May 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS JROOF opened at 0.21 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is 0.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 0.42. Jericho Energy Ventures has a twelve month low of 0.21 and a twelve month high of 0.73.
About Jericho Energy Ventures (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Jericho Energy Ventures (JROOF)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for Jericho Energy Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jericho Energy Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.