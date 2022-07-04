Jericho Energy Ventures Inc. (OTCMKTS:JROOF) Short Interest Down 20.0% in June

Jericho Energy Ventures Inc. (OTCMKTS:JROOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the May 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS JROOF opened at 0.21 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is 0.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 0.42. Jericho Energy Ventures has a twelve month low of 0.21 and a twelve month high of 0.73.

Jericho Energy Ventures Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas fields in the United States. It invests in hydrogen technologies, energy storage, carbon capture, and new energy systems. The company was formerly known as Jericho Oil Corporation and changed its name to Jericho Energy Ventures Inc in March 2021.

