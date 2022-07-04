Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONYGet Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.43.

Several research firms have issued reports on JRONY. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from €18.30 ($19.47) to €19.20 ($20.43) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from €18.00 ($19.15) to €18.10 ($19.26) in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

OTCMKTS:JRONY opened at $44.89 on Wednesday. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a one year low of $37.45 and a one year high of $50.01. The stock has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.26.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $1.1838 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.92%. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.21%.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates 3,250 food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of 290 health and beauty stores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as 819 food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

