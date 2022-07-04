JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.00 (NYSE:JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 16th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the financial services provider on Sunday, July 31st. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a dividend payout ratio of 31.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect JPMorgan Chase & Co. to earn $12.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.1%.

NYSE:JPM opened at $114.05 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $110.93 and a 1 year high of $172.96. The stock has a market cap of $334.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.46 and a 200-day moving average of $137.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.53 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,125.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at $23,223,583.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JPM. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7,427.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,664,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628,701 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,607,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,536,598,000 after purchasing an additional 805,196 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,240,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,403,000 after purchasing an additional 508,841 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8,262.7% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 337,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 333,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,311,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,749,000 after purchasing an additional 179,473 shares during the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.33.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile (Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

