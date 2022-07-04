Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) Short Interest Update

Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the May 31st total of 10,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Karooooo from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st.

KARO stock opened at $21.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $460.80 million, a PE ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.30 and a 200-day moving average of $30.34. Karooooo has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $40.81.

Karooooo ( NASDAQ:KARO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $47.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.31 million. Karooooo had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 23.86%. On average, research analysts expect that Karooooo will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Karooooo stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,612 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,357 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.66% of Karooooo worth $4,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 28.51% of the company’s stock.

Karooooo Ltd. provides mobility software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for connected vehicles in South Africa, rest of Africa, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the United States. The company offers Fleet Telematics, a fleet management SaaS platform that provides real-time insights; LiveVision, which offers pro-active risk management and fleet visibility; MiFleet advanced fleet administration and business intelligence that provides cost management and administration capability services; and Karooooo Logistics, a software application for management of last mile delivery and general operational logistics.

