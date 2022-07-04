KG&L Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 48.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,354 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,574 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up approximately 1.5% of KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on QCOM. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.48.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QCOM stock opened at $123.53 on Monday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $118.22 and a one year high of $193.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $134.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $138.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.20.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.71%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

