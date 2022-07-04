KG&L Capital Management LLC Has $1.43 Million Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GIS. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in General Mills by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,819,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,278,685,000 after buying an additional 5,742,286 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $278,095,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in General Mills by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,390,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,058,399,000 after buying an additional 1,585,589 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at $91,560,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 117.1% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 589,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,709,000 after purchasing an additional 317,913 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $75.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.37. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.67 and a 1-year high of $75.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.43.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 14.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $168,358.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,715.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,211,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,749,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,466 shares of company stock valued at $7,399,768. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.55.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

