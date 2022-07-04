KG&L Capital Management LLC Has $1.97 Million Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 44.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,019 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,224 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 203.6% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on PayPal from $205.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. DA Davidson cut their price target on PayPal from $166.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $175.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.59.

PYPL opened at $71.40 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.84. The firm has a market cap of $82.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.44. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,403,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Lores purchased 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

