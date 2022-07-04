KG&L Capital Management LLC Has $386,000 Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

KG&L Capital Management LLC cut its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 23 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $449,935,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $418,668,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,969,178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,442,615,000 after purchasing an additional 173,771 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 841,133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,470,511,000 after purchasing an additional 117,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,093 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $223,939,000 after purchasing an additional 56,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,382.47, for a total value of $1,382,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 16,387 shares in the company, valued at $22,654,535.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total transaction of $60,842.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,175,028.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMG. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,926.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,710.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,932.75.

NYSE CMG opened at $1,306.80 on Monday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,196.28 and a 52-week high of $1,958.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,336.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,471.75. The company has a market capitalization of $36.54 billion, a PE ratio of 54.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.27.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $5.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.07. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

